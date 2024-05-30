JioCinema sets streaming viewership record with 620 mn reach in IPL 2024

JioCinema, the official streaming platform for the Tata IPL, wrapped up a remarkable season of the cricket league with record-breaking viewership and engagement figures.

The platform reached 26 billion views during the IPL 2024 season, marking a 53 per cent increase from the previous year. JioCinema’s second season of streaming the IPL saw over 350 billion minutes of watch-time, with viewers spending an average of 75 minutes per session, up from 60 minutes last year the company said.

This season saw JioCinema’s reach grow by more than 38 per cent, reaching a total of over 620 million viewers. The substantial increase in viewership was driven by features such as 12 language feeds, 4K viewing, multi-cam options, and immersive AR/ VR and 360-degree experiences, which led to an average watch time of 75 minutes, up from 60 minutes last year, the company said.

The opening night of the 2024 IPL season saw a significant surge in viewership, with over 113 million viewers logging in, a 51 per cent increase compared to the opening night of the previous season. On that day alone, the platform recorded 590 million video views and 6.6 billion minutes of watch-time.

IPL 2024: Success highlights

Speaking on the season’s success, a Viacom18 spokesperson said, “We conclude the Tata IPL 2024 with a promise to continue to redefine the way sports is consumed in India. The growth we are seeing year-on-year assures us that our viewer-centric presentation is engaged with and appreciated. We would also like to thank our partners, sponsors, and stakeholders who have shared our vision as we remain on course to make JioCinema the most sought-after platform.”

In the IPL 2024 season, the JioCinema Brand Spotlight made its debut, featuring six prominent consumer brands launching their IPL campaigns during the first six overs of the opening match. By the season's conclusion, JioCinema boasted a record 28 sponsors and over 1,400 advertisers.

