Q4 results today: Reliance Infra, Muthoot among 908 firms to post earnings

Q4 results today: Reliance Infrastructure, Muthoot Finance, and Apollo Hospitals are among 908 companies that are scheduled to release their earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Thursday.

Bharat Dynamics, Black Box, Gateway Distriparks, Godfrey Phillips India, Hindustan Adhesives, Reliance Capital, and Welspun Corp are also among some of the otable companies to release their earnings today.

May 28 Q4FY24 earnings highlights: Tata Steel, Emami, MTNL

Tata Steel, India's second-largest steelmaker by market capitalisation, reported a significant 64.1 per cent year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 611.48 crore for Q4 2024. The decline was attributed to lower steel realization and restructuring costs related to their UK operations. Additionally, Tata Steel's board approved a proposal to infuse up to Rs 17,407.50 crore into T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd (TSHP), a wholly-owned subsidiary, over FY25.

Homegrown FMCG major Emami Ltd reported a 3.62 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 146.75 crore for Q4FY24. Key brands such as BoroPlus, Pain Management range, Healthcare range, 7 Oils in One, The Man Company, and Brillare showed strong performance, while extended winters led to low single-digit growth for Navratna and Dermicool.

Meanwhile, state-run telecom company MTNL reported widening losses to Rs 817.58 crore for Q4 2024, primarily due to high finance costs. This compares to a loss of Rs 745.78 crore in the same period last year.

Market review on May 29

On May 29, equity markets saw a decline ahead of the monthly F&O expiry and the looming Lok Sabha election results. The S&P BSE Sensex fell by 668 points, or 0.89 per cent, closing at 74,503. The Nifty50 declined by 183 points, or 0.8 per cent, ending at 22,705. Major laggards included ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Tech M, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Ultratech Cement, SBI, Wipro, Infosys, HUL, Kotak Bank, TCS, RIL, and Bajaj Finance, which dropped between 0.5 per cent and 2 per cent.



Market outlook for May 30





Following the sharp decline on May 29, the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 are likely to start today’s trading session on a cautious note due to weak global cues. Despite a positive outlook from S&P Global Ratings, which upgraded India's outlook to 'positive' from 'stable' while affirming the lowest investment grade sovereign credit rating (BBB-), the monthly F&O expiry could weigh on market sentiment.

Investors will be closely watching the earnings announcements and market movements ahead of the general election results due on June 4.