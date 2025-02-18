Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JioStar expands sports portfolio, rebrands channels ahead of IPL 2025

JioStar is rebranding its sports channels ahead of IPL 2025, launching regional content in multiple languages and expanding its portfolio to 24 channels across SD and HD formats

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

JioStar, a joint venture between Reliance Industries, Disney, and Bodhi Tree, is undergoing a major expansion and rebranding of its sports broadcasting network in preparation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The company plans to launch multiple regional sports channels in both Standard Definition (SD) and High Definition (HD) formats, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
As part of this rebranding initiative, the Sports18 name will be phased out and replaced with Star Sports. Five existing Sports18 channels will undergo the rebranding, strengthening Star Sports' position as the leading sports network in the country.
 
The channel formerly known as Sports18 1 will be renamed Star Sports 2 Hindi. Similarly, Sports18 2 will become Star Sports 2 Telugu, while Sports18 3 will transition to Star Sports 2 Tamil.
 
 
Furthermore, Sports18 Khel will rebrand as Star Sports Khel, continuing to provide a wide range of sports programming. The HD versions — Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2 Telugu HD, and Star Sports 2 Tamil HD — will be launched on March 15, 2025, targeting premium viewers. Star Sports 2 Hindi HD will replace the previous Sports18 1 HD channel.
 
With these updates, JioStar’s sports portfolio will expand to a total of 24 channels in SD and HD formats across several languages. In addition, JioStar is shifting its entertainment channels, Colors Rishtey and Star Utsav, to free-to-air (FTA) platforms, increasing its FTA offerings to six channels and catering to the large FTA audience in India.
 
As part of this portfolio adjustment, the company will discontinue nine channels, including Comedy Central SD and HD, Vh1 SD and HD, MTV Beats SD and HD, Bindass, Colors Odia, and Star Kiran HD, the news report said.
 
Following this overhaul, JioStar will manage 130 pay and FTA channels across SD and HD formats, in addition to 83 broadcaster packs, which will include an FTA pack of six channels.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

