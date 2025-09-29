Monday, September 29, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JK Foods' Fun Flips enters UAE market, partners with Lulu International

JK Foods' Fun Flips enters UAE market, partners with Lulu International

Through Lulu's retail network, Fun Flips has already achieved strong initial penetration in the UAE and is now gearing up to expand in other GCC markets such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain

Fun Flips by JK Foods Launches

It has a 'long-term vision' of establishing a strong presence across the entire Gulf region

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JK Foods' snack brand Fun Flips has entered the UAE market, in partnership with Lulu International group, one of the largest retail chains in the Middle East.

Through Lulu's retail network, Fun Flips has already achieved strong initial penetration in the UAE and is now gearing up to expand in other GCC markets such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain, according to a joint statement.

It has a 'long-term vision' of establishing a strong presence across the entire Gulf region, it added.

Commenting on the development, Lulu Group International Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali M A said: "With our wide customer base and retail presence, we believe Fun Flips will gain significant traction in the Gulf market."  Chaitanya Singhania, CEO, JK Foods, said: "Lulu's unparalleled retail network and deep understanding of the consumer landscape make them an ideal partner for this journey.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro

L&T, Standard Chartered tie up for $700 mn sustainability-linked facility

Supreme Court, SC

Sahara firm seeks SC nod for sale of group's assets to Adani properties

Agnikul Cosmos

Spacetech pioneer Agnikul Cosmos draws roadmap for fully-reusable rockets

Larsen & Toubro

L&T inks $700 mn sustainability trade facility, expands ESG financing

Amazon

Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle Prime deception allegations

Topics : Lulu Group Snacks West Asia UAE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon