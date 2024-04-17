Funskool seeks to transform India into global hub for toy manufacturing

Business Standard
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Toy manufacturer Funskool India, part of tyre major MRF Group, has taken up expansion at its manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu to make India a global hub for toy manufacturing.
The expansion work at its premises in Ranipet, would effectively double the manufacturing capacities.
The upgraded facilities in both Unit 1 and 2 of the manufacturing facilities represent a substantial investment in Funskool's production capabilities, a company statement here said on Wednesday.
"Funskool India has experienced remarkable growth over the years. With this expansion, we solidify our position as a leader in India's toy industry and move closer to our goal of transforming India into a global hub for toy manufacturing" Funskool India Ltd Chairman Arun Mammen said after inaugurating the upgraded facilities.
 
Besides the two units at Ranipet, Funskool India has 1.62 lakh sq ft of manufacturing space at its first plant in Goa.
"Our commitment to the Make in India initiative is stronger than ever. This expansion not only meets the manufacturing needs of rising domestic demand but exports as well," Funskool India Ltd CEO R Jeswant said.
With the expansion work, Funskool India would take up production of a wide range of toys including both plastic and wooden varieties.
"A dedicated wing within the expanded campus has started focusing on the manufacturing of wooden toys, aligning with Funskool's strategic growth objectives," the statement said.
Funskool said the workforce at the Ranipet factories comprises 80 percent women. The manufacturing facilities utilize solar energy for running the plants ensuring health and safety and managing environmental impact in all operations.

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

