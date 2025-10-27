Monday, October 27, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JK Tyre Q2 results: Net profit up 62% at ₹227 crore on strong revenue

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 3,714.05 crore as compared to Rs 3,433.55 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 62.33 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 226.86 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, riding on strong revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 139.75 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 4,011.31 crore as against Rs 3,621.56 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 3,714.05 crore as compared to Rs 3,433.55 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.

 

Commenting on the performance, JK Tyre & Industries Chairman & Managing Director, Raghupati Singhania said, "Domestic markets registered a growth of 15 per cent in volumes driven by a notable uptick across segments. Export volumes grew by 13 per cent over the previous quarter, despite the prevailing uncertainty around US tariff rates."  He further said, "This growth reflects our superior product quality offerings, deeper penetration in existing markets and introduction of higher margin products for diversifying into new geographies."  Both Cavendish (India) and Tornel (Mexico) witnessed a significant improvement in their performance in Q2 and added to the overall financials of the company, JK Tyre said.

Singhania said GST 2.0 will go a long way in boosting demand and ultimately economic growth.

On the outlook, the company said, "With high frequency indicators pointing towards a pickup in economic activity, we believe the automobile sector is on a strong growth track and will create higher demand for tyres across segments, going ahead.

