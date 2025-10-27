LTIMindtree wins $100 mn deal from US chemicals and polymers firm

IT services major LTIMindtree today announced a multi-year strategic agreement, valued at a little over $100 million, with a leading US-based global manufacturer of chemicals and polymers.
Under this agreement, LTIMindtree will deliver comprehensive IT services, encompassing core business applications, infrastructure operations, end-user support, software asset governance, and project execution.
The engagement is designed to drive intelligent efficiencies leveraging AI, automation, and streamlined processes, while enabling cost optimisation, vendor consolidation, and continuous innovation to enhance service delivery and achieve strategic outcomes.
“This win reinforces LTIMindtree’s position as a trusted transformation partner focused on AI-centric growth in the chemicals and energy sector. We’re committed to delivering measurable outcomes through technology, agility, and deep domain expertise,” said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree.
Company continues momentum in large deal wins
In August, the company announced that it had been selected to modernise and improve India’s PAN and TAN systems. The PAN 2.0 project is worth Rs 792 crore.
Lambu, in an earlier interaction with Business Standard, had said the firm was seeing sustained momentum in large deal wins. In June this year, the company announced it had signed a $450 million deal with an agribusiness customer—one of the largest deals ever bagged by the firm since the merger.
Strong quarterly performance driven by BFSI segment
Earlier this month, LTIMindtree reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, driven by robust growth in its key banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment.
The company’s net profit rose 12 per cent, while consolidated revenue climbed 10.2 per cent, beating analyst estimates of Rs 12.77 billion and Rs 102.37 billion, respectively. Additionally, the company’s revenue from the US, which contributes about 75 per cent, increased 3.6 per cent during the same period.