JP Morgan ordered to pay Frank founder Javice's lawyers while they sue her

Javice and Amar both turned around and sued JPMorgan for legal fees in Delaware Chancery Court, saying they deserved coverage under the bank’s policies since they became JPMorgan employees after the buyout. The bank’s attorneys countered that the fraud allegations negated its obligations.

JPMorgan sued Javice and Olivier Amar, another Frank executive, for fraud in Delaware federal court in December, claiming they falsified records to show the site had more than four million customers when it actually had less than a tenth that number. JPMorgan has since shut down the Frank site.