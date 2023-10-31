JSW Energy joint managing director & CEO resigns, to take early retirement

Private power producer JSW Energy on Tuesday said the company's joint managing director and chief executive officer has resigned and will step down in January.

The company said Prashant Jain, joint managing director and CEO, has expressed his intention to take early retirement from active professional life and pursue his personal interests. "Accordingly, he will step down as the joint managing director and CEO, a key managerial person, and a director of the company," JSW Energy said in its statement.

JSW Energy said Jain will continue to serve in his current position until 31 January 2024 to support an orderly transition.

The company added that a search process for selecting a suitable candidate, either internal or external, has commenced and the outcome of the same will be informed in due course.

Jain took the position of joint managing director and CEO of the company in 2017.