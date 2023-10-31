close
Ajanta Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated profit up 25% at Rs 195 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 4:33 PM IST
Ajanta Pharma Ltd on Tuesday reported a 24.71 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 195.3 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 156.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 1,028.44 crore as against Rs 938.10 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses were marginally lower at Rs 773.8 crore as compared to Rs 775.45 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.
Branded generic business in India sale was at Rs 355 crore as against Rs 314 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, while the total branded generic business sales across geographies was at Rs 743 crore in Q2 as compared to Rs 711 crore in the year-ago period, up 4 per cent, it said.
In the US, the generic business posted sales of Rs 237 crore as compared to Rs 185 crore in Q2 last fiscal, up 28 per cent, the company added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

