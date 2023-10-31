close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

Zydus Lifesciences acquires UK-based LiqMeds Group for 68 million pounds

LiqMeds Group of companies specialises in the development, manufacturing and supply of oral liquid products for global markets

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited

The group's subsidiary LM Manufacturing Ltd has an oral liquids manufacturing site at Weedon, Northampton, UK, which supplies products to the US and UK markets

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has acquired UK-based LiqMeds Group for GBP 68 million (around Rs 689 crore).
The Ahmedabad-based group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals UK Ltd, will also pay yearly earn-outs until 2026 depending on the achievement of certain agreed milestones towards the acquisition.
LiqMeds Group of companies specialises in the development, manufacturing and supply of oral liquid products for global markets.
The group's subsidiary LM Manufacturing Ltd has an oral liquids manufacturing site at Weedon, Northampton, UK, which supplies products to the US and UK markets.
"Zydus will pay an upfront consideration of GBP 68 million and yearly earn-outs until 2026 depending on the achievement of certain agreed milestones towards the acquisition of the LiqMeds Group of companies," the company said in a regulatory filing.
The transaction will be EPS accretive for Zydus from the first year of acquisition, it added.
"We believe that liquid orals is a large, growing market and serves unmet needs with significant new market expansion opportunities," Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.
In line with the patient-centric approach, the company believes that oral liquid formulations would help geriatric and paediatric patients, bringing in greater ease of convenience and therapy compliance, he added.
Shares of Zydus were trading at 0.89 per cent lower at Rs 574.70 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Zydus Lifesciences appoints Punit Patel as president & CEO of Americas

Zydus Lifesciences receives final USFDA approval for varenicline tablets

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic rheumatoid arthritis drug

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 consolidated net profit dips 25.36% to Rs 296.6 cr

Zydus begins Phase-IV trial for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease drug

DLF's sales bookings rise 9% to Rs 2,228 crore during Jul-Sep quarter

NLC's Rs 4,400-cr lignite-to-methanol project to be completed by March 2027

L&T bags ultra mega offshore project worth Rs 15k cr in Middle East

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani receives 3rd threat email with Rs 400 cr demand

Pichai defends paying for making Google default search engine on devices

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences healthcare Britain

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN LIVE SCOREBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon