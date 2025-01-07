Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JSW Group in talks to acquire Everstone Capital's 8% stake in MG India

JSW Group in talks to acquire Everstone Capital's 8% stake in MG India

If the deal goes through, JSW's stake in MG India will increase to 43% from 35%

JSW

JSW (Photo: Reuters)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The JSW Group is nearing the completion of negotiations with Everstone Capital to acquire its 8 per cent stake in MG India. According to a report by The Times of India, the discussions have reached an advanced stage, focusing on the financial terms and the premium JSW is willing to pay.
 
Currently, JSW Group, led by industrialist Sajjan Jindal, holds a 35 per cent stake in MG India. Should the deal proceed, JSW’s ownership would increase to 43 per cent. Despite this significant increase, it would still fall short of a controlling majority. Uncertain remains on whether JSW plans to acquire additional shares from other stakeholders to consolidate its position further.
 
 
Everstone Capital owns 8 per cent of MG India, and another 8 per cent is shared between MG dealers and employees. The 8 per cent stake held by Everstone Capital is valued at approximately Rs 1,000-Rs 1,200 crore, the report added.
 
MG India’s parent company, China-based SAIC Motor Corporation, retains a 49 per cent stake in the joint venture.
 

JSW and SAIC joint venture

The collaboration between JSW and SAIC, known as JSW MG Motor India, was formalised in late 2023, with an initial investment exceeding Rs 5,000 crore.
 
JSW MG Motor India recorded a significant 55 per cent increase in sales in December 2024, selling 7,516 units compared to the same period the previous year. The company also reported its highest-ever electric vehicle (EV) sales during the month, with new energy vehicles (NEVs) contributing over 70 per cent of the total sales. The Windsor, a crossover utility vehicle, emerged as a top performer, with 3,785 units sold.
 
The potential increase in JSW's stake signals a strategic push towards greater involvement in the Indian automotive industry, particularly in the growing EV sector.

More From This Section

Satya Nadella,Satya,Nadella

Microsoft to invest $3 bn in AI, cloud expansion in India: Satya Nadella

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea planning phased 5G rollout with new tariff plans: CEO Moondra

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

ASK Property, India Sotheby's launch Rs 1,000 cr fund for luxury housing

Belson Coutinho

Akasa Air appoints Belson Coutinho as COO to oversee operations, growth

Haldiram

Race to acquire Haldiram Snacks: Temasek secures term sheet, leads bid

Topics : JSW Group MG Motor India SAIC Stake sale BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon