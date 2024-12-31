Business Standard

JSW MG Motor to unveil three new models at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

MG Motor India confirmed showcasing three new models across three new categories, including the MG Cyberster electric sports car, at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster

JSW MG Motor India has confirmed its participation in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 with three of its new models from three different categories. Staying true to its ‘Drive.Future’ theme, the brand is expected to present three electric vehicles, including the MG Cyberster electric sports car, which was unveiled earlier this year. The MG Cyberster is set to become the fastest MG Roadster car and will be sold through JSW MG’s premium retail channel, MG Select.
   
Cyberster to feature all-wheel drive
 
Inspired by the retro aesthetics of the MG B Roadster, the MG Cyberster is expected to be launched in India in January 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Expo. It will be available as a completely built unit (CBU). The MG Cyberster will be equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack powering two electric motors on each axle, making it an all-wheel-drive (AWD) car. The electric powertrain will belt out 503 bhp and 725 Nm of peak torque and will clock triple-digit speed in 3.2 seconds. It will be displayed at Pavillion 10 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi from January 17 – 22.
     
MG’s global portfolio to be on display
 
Visitors will also be able to spot some of the latest models from MG’s global portfolio, along with flagship Indian models. The pavilion will also house a host of unique experience zones that will demonstrate its EV ecosystem along with infrastructure, and multiple use cases of battery technology and second life.
 
The new MG Cyberster is likely to be joined by the Mifa 9 MPV at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The new MG Select network will focus on retailing New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) including EVs and plug-in hybrid vehicles. In the initial phase, MG Motor India will set up 12 select dealerships across India. The company will expand its premium retail network to Tier-II cities in a phased manner.

