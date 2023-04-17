close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

JSW Group eyes share of country's infra boom, plans to spend $65 bn by 2030

Jindal said steel was "a cyclical business, and we cannot afford to have a high-leverage regime," according to the FT

Agencies
Sajjan Jindal

Sajjan Jindal

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Billionaire Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Group will boost investments to about $65 billion over the next seven years as it tries to grab a slice of India’s infrastructure development, a Financial Times report stated, quoting him in an interview.
The JSW Group has also set his sights on expanding into sectors from defence to electric vehicles (EVs) besides targetting “aggressive growth” in renewable energy, Jindal said in the interview.

He said the plan, which is more than double the $25 billion that the group had invested over the past decade, will be mostly funded by the company’s own cash and the sale of shares,
according to the report.

Jindal said steel was “a cyclical business, and we cannot afford to have a high-leverage regime,” according to the FT.
JSW would, however, borrow to help fund expansion into renewable energy, the report cited Jindal as saying, adding that the group planned to be “the least leveraged company within the energy space.”

Also Read

JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI

JSW Energy Q2 net up 37% to Rs 466 cr; Parth Jindal joins board

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

JSW Group mulls foray into EVs, to manufacture 4-wheelers: Seshagiri Rao

Energy strategies in India, China contest for hegemony on Brahmaputra: Rpt

PwC India to invest Rs 600 crore in next 3 years on employees' welfare

After a Covid hiatus, West Bengal feels the infotech buzz again

Apple chief executive Tim Cook to meet PM Narendra Modi amid expansion

Apple chief executive Tim Cook to meet PM Narendra Modi amid expansion

HAL, PFC lead race for MSCI index, Adani Total, Kotak Bank in focus too


Jindal said JSW would “100%” be bidding for lithium blocks in Jammu and Kashmir, which the government is set to put up for auction this year, according to the report.
The plans show how the country’s biggest industrialists are looking to capitalise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s priority to revitalise the country’s infrastructure and make it an economic powerhouse.

Jindal has led JSW Group as chair since 2011, growing its metals business into the country’s biggest listed steel company by market value at ~1.7 trillion. The group also has a listed energy business and unlisted paint, cement and ports units.
After the Hindenburg report on Adani, Jindal had initially agreed to back the rival industrialist Gautam Adani. Jindal said his motivation was “to have solidarity with our colleagues in the industry”, and that Adani did not call on him to put in money, according to the interview. “Adani will get this as a learning experience and then take accordingly measured steps for the future,” he said. “I think this Hindenburg thing has had a telling blow or telling effect on Adani. Their growth will slow down… but I’m sure they will bounce back,” he said.

Jindal said, as reported in FT, that JSW would borrow to help finance expansion in renewable energy. JSW Group’s total debts stood at $10 billion, he said, against revenues of $22 billion and operating profits of $6 billion for the 2022 financial year.
Topics : JSW Group | Sajjan Jindal | renewable energy

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 6:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon.com Inc joins generative AI race, targets cloud customers

Amazon
3 min read

Coffee Day Global, MACEL audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.25 cr fine

Coffee Day Enterprises, CCD
3 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Number of startups rose to 90,000 in nine years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
1 min read

DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai metro
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Apple triples India iPhone output to $7 bn in FY23 in China shift

Wistron plant in Karnataka
4 min read

What led to mass layoffs in tech sector globally and who was affected?

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon