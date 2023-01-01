JUST IN
Business Standard

JSW Group mulls foray into EVs, to manufacture 4-wheelers: Seshagiri Rao

The manufacturing of EVs is being discussed actively at the group level, JSW Group Chief Financing Officer Seshagiri Rao said while divulging JSW Group's plan to expand its presence into more sectors

Topics
JSW Group | Electric Vehicles | Seshagiri Rao

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Seshagiri Rao, Chief Financing Officer, JSW Group
Seshagiri Rao, Chief Financing Officer, JSW Group

Sajjan Jindal-led conglomerate JSW Group is considering a foray into the manufacturing of electric vehicles, according to a top official of the group.

"The group had examined EV manufacturing plans earlier also but now it is becoming attractive," JSW Group Chief Financing Officer Seshagiri Rao told PTI.

The manufacturing of EVs is being discussed actively at the group level, he said while divulging JSW Group's plan to expand its presence into more sectors.

The group is looking to manufacture four-wheelers, Rao said.

When asked about details of the manufacturing location, he said it is yet to be decided.

On the timeline for the launch of an EV manufacturing facility, he said, "it (plan) is at advanced stages."

JSW Group company JSW Steel owns and operates a one million tonne per annum (MTPA) steel plant at Salem in Tamil Nadu. The company manufactures auto-grade steel at Salem plant and supplies the high-value steel to automobile companies including the EVs makers.

Besides, the USD 22 billion group has a significant presence in sectors like energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, venture capital and sports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 12:13 IST

