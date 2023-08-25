Confirmation

JSW Group working on plans to make its own EVs, says Sajjan Jindal

EV is an area where JSW Group must enter as it is the future and this is a good time to make foray into this space, Jindal said

jsw

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Listen to This Article

JSW Group, which is in talks with MG Motor India to enter the EV space, is also working on a parallel plan to make its own electric vehicles, Chairman Sajjan Jindal said on Friday.
Discussions are underway with MG Motor, Jindal said.
"We are extremely serious about entering the EV space. MG would be our preferred choice. If it happens, otherwise we are also working parallely to develop our own EV cars," he said on the sidelines of B20 Summit India 2023.
EV is an area where JSW Group must enter as it is the future and this is a good time to make foray into this space, Jindal said.
In January, JSW Group Chief Financing Officer Seshagiri Rao had told PTI that manufacturing of electric vehicles was being discussed actively at the group level.
The group was looking to manufacture electric four-wheelers, Rao had said.

JSW Group has a significant presence in sectors like steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, venture capital and sports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JSW JSW Group Electric Vehicles Sajjan Jindal

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

