JSW Group working on plans to make its own EVs, says Sajjan Jindal

JSW Group, which is in talks with MG Motor India to enter the EV space, is also working on a parallel plan to make its own electric vehicles, Chairman Sajjan Jindal said on Friday.

Discussions are underway with MG Motor, Jindal said.

"We are extremely serious about entering the EV space. MG would be our preferred choice. If it happens, otherwise we are also working parallely to develop our own EV cars," he said on the sidelines of B20 Summit India 2023.

EV is an area where JSW Group must enter as it is the future and this is a good time to make foray into this space, Jindal said.

In January, JSW Group Chief Financing Officer Seshagiri Rao had told PTI that manufacturing of electric vehicles was being discussed actively at the group level.

The group was looking to manufacture electric four-wheelers, Rao had said.

Also Read Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group denies picking up stake in MG Motors, BYD Group JSW Steel to invest $145 mn to upgrade operations in USA manufacturing Sajjan Jindal may acquire 48% stake in MG Motor India, govt onboard As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1 India's JSW Steel plans to sell specialty steel to Russia: Company source India Inc's leverage to stablise; refinancing risk to remain low: Moody's Vedanta considering separate entities for businesses, says Anil Agarwal With Tesla push, India mulls import tax cut if EV makers build locally Jio Financial share exclusion from Sensex, indices postponed to Aug 31 Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal mulls listing Vedanta businesses separately

JSW Group has a significant presence in sectors like steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, venture capital and sports.