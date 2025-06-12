Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JSW Cement begins roadshow ahead of next month's planned Mumbai IPO

JSW Cement begins roadshow ahead of next month's planned Mumbai IPO

JSW Cement could be joining a swelling pipeline of summer listings in India, where the central bank cut rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points last week

JSW cement

In its draft red herring prospectus filed in August, JSW Cement said proceeds from the listing would help fund a new cement plant in Rajasthan's Nagaur | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Alisha Sachdev and Baiju Kalesh
   
JSW Cement Ltd. has kicked off a roadshow for its planned initial public offering that could take place in Mumbai as soon as next month, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
JSW Cement top executives including Parth Jindal are meeting institutional investors to gauge demand and valuation, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The company may seek to raise as much as ₹4,000 crore ($468 million), two of the people said.
 
Considerations are ongoing and details such as the timing and size may still change, they added. A representative for JSW Cement didn’t respond to a request seeking comment. 
 

Also Read

JSW steel, Bhushan Power and Steel, IBC, IBC proceeding

Exploring all legal remedies: JSW Steel on Bhushan Power & Steel verdict

JSW energy

JSW Energy to invest ₹14k cr to expand RE capacity of O2 Power

JSW

JSW One Platforms raises Rs 340 cr from Principal Asset Management, others

SECI Chairman

Centre terminates services of SECI Chairman R P Gupta with immediate effect

PremiumHow Bhushan Power & Steel entered the 'dirty dozen' list of defaulters

How Bhushan Power & Steel entered the 'dirty dozen' list of defaulters

 
JSW Group, with interests spanning steel, energy, electric vehicles and infrastructure, has been exploring ways to unlock value at some of its businesses. It listed JSW Infrastructure Ltd. in late 2023.
 
JSW Cement could be joining a swelling pipeline of summer listings in India, where the central bank cut rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points last week, a move that could spur companies to speed up public listing plans.
 
In its draft red herring prospectus filed in August, JSW Cement said proceeds from the listing would help fund a new cement plant in Nagaur, in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, and to repay debt.
 
The listing could help JSW Cement strengthen its balance sheet and compete more aggressively in a market dominated by UltraTech Cement Ltd. and the Adani Group.
 

More From This Section

Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group

Adani group plans Airport unit IPO by 2027, hastens $100 billion capex

ZARA

Zara's India FY25 sales flat at ₹2,782.06 cr, profit up 23% to ₹299.47 cr

PremiumSagar Adani, executive director of BSE-listed Adani Green Energy

Adani group to use own cash, debt to fund $20 billion annual capex

PremiumVivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi-backed Rutland Square targets 100,000 cases annually in India

windmill, energy, Wind energy

Inox Wind Energy to merge with Inox Wind following NCLT's approval

Topics : IPO JSW JSW Cement JSW Group IPOs initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon