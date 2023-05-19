JSW Steel elevates Jayant Acharya as Joint MD, CEO with immediate effect

JSW Steel on Friday said Jayant Acharya has been elevated to the post of Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with immediate effect.

Until now, Acharya was heading the post of Deputy Managing Director at the company, JSW Steel said in a statement.

"Based on the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee and the change in the role of Jayant Acharya, the board of directors has elevated and re-designated Jayant Acharya as the Jt. MD & CEO of the company w.e.f May 19, 2023, from his current position as Dy MD," it said.

The company also announced the appointment of Gajraj Singh Rathore as additional director and whole-time director designated as Chief Operating Officer.

"The Board has after taking into account the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, inducted Gajraj Singh Rathore as an Additional Director on the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f May 19, 2023," it said.

