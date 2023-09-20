close
JSW, Tata, Adani make a beeline to meet industrial green energy needs

The C&I sector accounts for approximately 40-45 per cent of total energy demand in India

green energy targets in mind, but is India technology-ready?

Representative Image

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
Energy companies from three major conglomerates—JSW, Adani, and Tata—are intensifying efforts to meet green energy needs in the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector. These companies are adopting various strategies such as rebranding, extending financial options, building a network of channel partners, and establishing a local presence in potential states.

Pritesh Vinay, Director of Finance for JSW Energy, stated, "We are actively scouting for opportunities to enhance the size of the C&I segment in various states across the country." Out of JSW Energy's total portfolio of 10 gigawatts (GW), only a modest 100 megawatts (MW) is currently allocated to the C&I segment, not including supply to group companies. The firm aims to change this through focused initiatives. Vinay also said that JSW Energy has begun talks with prospective third-party C&I consumers, including those in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, to offer short-term and long-term green energy solutions.

Over the past few months, Tata Power has announced several new projects, such as a 4.4 MW Group Captive Solar Plant in collaboration with ANAND Group and a 26 MW Group Captive Solar Plant with Neosym Industry Limited. "Our strategic partnerships have significantly expanded our reach and enriched our ability to provide reliable, cost-effective power solutions," said Praveer Sinha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for Tata Power. The company aims to add 5,710 MW to its C&I portfolio annually by 2027.

The C&I sector accounts for approximately 40-45 per cent of total energy demand in India. "Even if one-fifth of the C&I sector's energy needs are met through renewables, the renewable energy capacity requirement in the country for this segment alone is estimated to be close to 80 GW," explained Vinay.

Adani Energy Solutions, formerly Adani Transmission, is also vying for a share of the C&I market. The company highlighted in its latest annual report that the new name reflects its broader expertise in the energy domain. The aim is to cater to a wider spectrum of customers, including those in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors. An email query sent to Adani Energy Solutions for comment remained unanswered.

Topics : JSW Tata group Adani Group Green energy

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 9:25 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon