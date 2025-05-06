Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Kajaria Ceramics exits from plywood business due to continued losses

Kajaria Ceramics exits from plywood business due to continued losses

The company has fully impaired its investment and loan to Kajaria Plywood, amounting to Rs 112.38 crore, and expects to close the plywood business by June 30, 2025

kajaria

Its revenue from operations was up 1.13 per cent to Rs 1,221.85 crore in the March quarter of FY25, due to softness in demand. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kajaria Ceramics, a leading manufacturer of ceramic and vitrified tiles, said it has exited its loss-making plywood business.

The board of the company on Tuesday "approved to discontinue the operations of Kajaria Plywood, wholly owned subsidiary due to lack of strategic fit & continued losses", Kajaria Ceramics informed the bourses.

The company has fully impaired its investment and loan to Kajaria Plywood, amounting to Rs 112.38 crore, and expects to close the plywood business by June 30, 2025.

Kajaria Ceramics, on Tuesday, declared its results for the March quarter, in which its consolidated profit declined 58.6 per cent to Rs 43.18 crore, due to settlement with JV partners and vendors of the plywood business.

 

It was at Rs 104.27 crore in the January-March period a year ago.

Also Read

Better times ahead for Kajaria, Somany

Cera Sanitaryware, Kajaria, Somany hit 52-week lows on sluggish demand

Kajaria, Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics Q3FY25 results: Net profit falls 25% to Rs 77.74 crore

JSW steel, Bhushan Power and Steel, IBC, IBC proceeding

SC ruling on BPSL likely to have adverse bearing on JSW Steel's financials

PremiumCASTE CENSUS, CASTE, PUBLIC

Will 2026 Census-based delimitation shrink South India's voice in LS?

Drills

Civil defence mock drills in 244 districts tomorrow: Check full list

"Profit after tax for Q4FY25 was Rs 43 crore as compared to Rs 102 crore in Q4FY24, mainly due to additional provision in plywood division for settlement with JV partners and vendors," said its Chairman Ashok Kajaria in its earnings statement.

Its revenue from operations was up 1.13 per cent to Rs 1,221.85 crore in the March quarter of FY25, due to softness in demand.

"In Q4 FY25, we witnessed very soft demand in the domestic as well as export market. We could grow our tile volume by 2 per cent in Q4 FY25," it said.

Total expenses of Kajaria Ceramics were up 4.65 per cent to Rs 1,132.91 crore in the March quarter.

"The EBITDA margin during the quarter under review stood at 10 per cent. The reasons for the decline in margin are another muted quarter of the bathware division, some loss in UK operation and provision of doubtful debts in the plywood division, as we have decided to close this division," said Ashok Kajaria.

For the financial year, which ended March 31, 2025, Kajaria Ceramics' profit was down 30.57 per cent to Rs 300.02 crore.

Its total revenue in FY25 was up 3.6 per cent to Rs 4,635.07 crore.

Shares of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 799.75 on the BSE, down 2.87 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

union bank of india

Union Bank staff body seeks probe into India@100 book purchase deal

deal

TPG acquires 35% in SCHOTT Poonawalla, SII retains minority stake

Electric buses, e-buses, e-bus, JBM Auto

JBM Auto Q4 results: Profit rises 20% to ₹66 cr on increased sales

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Sundaram Finance plans to raise over Rs 6K cr in current FY to drive growth

J&K Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank

J&K Bank aims to cross ₹5,000 cr profit mark by 2030: MD & CEO Chatterjee

Topics : Kajaria Ceramics Plywood Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon