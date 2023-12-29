Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kalpataru bags orders worth Rs 3,244 cr, forays into metro tunnel segment

The firm said it secured an order for design and construction of an underground metro rail project, marking its foray into electric mobility business with TBM (tunnel boring machine) tunnelling scope

Delhi metro, Metro, Yellow line metro

"We are delighted to announce strategic order wins across diverse businesses. Our foray into underground metro rail tunnelling project reaffirms our commitment to sustainable urban infrastructure development," said Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said in the statement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Engineering and construction firm Kalpataru Projects International said the company along with overseas subsidiaries and joint ventures bagged new orders worth Rs 3,244 crore and also announced its foray into underground metro rail tunnelling segment.
The company said it secured an order for design and construction of an underground metro rail project, marking its foray into electric mobility business with TBM (tunnel boring machine) tunnelling scope.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to a statement, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) along with its joint ventures (JVs) and overseas subsidiaries has secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 3,244 crore.
It has also got orders in the buildings & factories (B&F) business, including KPIL's largest ever design and building contract for a residential project in south India with a built-up area of approximately 13 million square feet from a reputed developer.
Besides, the company got orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business from overseas markets.
"We are delighted to announce strategic order wins across diverse businesses. Our foray into underground metro rail tunnelling project reaffirms our commitment to sustainable urban infrastructure development," said Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said in the statement.
The nature of these large order wins, involving engineering scope, reflects on the company's growing capabilities across diversified portfolio of business, he said.
"Our YTD (year till date) FY24 order inflows now stand at approximately Rs 17,685 crore, providing a robust foundation for sustained future growth," Mohnot added.
KPIL is one of the largest EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports.
The company is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in over 70 countries.

Also Read

Kalpataru Projects soars 11% on winning new orders worth of Rs 3,244 crore

Tunnelling in Meerut completed for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: NCRTC

I-T dept conducts searches across several premises of Kalpataru group

Kalpataru Projects International profit rises over 28% to Rs 113 cr in Q1

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

Kolkata-based Nephrocare India secures Rs 8.08cr in pre-IPO funding

BSES plans to energise over 1,000 rooftop solar installations in FY25

MICL Gr to invest Rs 50 cr for residential property redevelopment in Mumbai

CESC gets board's approval to raise Rs 100 crore from Axis Bank via NCDs

Automobile major M&M gets Rs 4.12 crore tax penalty; company to challenge

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kalpataru metro projects Construction sector engineering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon