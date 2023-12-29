Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Automobile major M&M gets Rs 4.12 crore tax penalty; company to challenge

M&M has said it has received an order from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Audit Wing, Indore-01, Madhya Pradesh imposing a penalty amounting to Rs 4,11,50,120

Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M

M&M

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said it has been imposed a penalty of Rs 4.12 crore over input tax credit claim and education cess credit balance carry forward from pre-GST regime to GST regime in relation to its two-wheeler business.
In a regulatory filing, Mahindra & Mahindra said it has received an order from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Audit Wing, Indore-01, Madhya Pradesh imposing a penalty amounting to Rs 4,11,50,120 to the two-wheeler business of Mahindra Two Wheelers Ltd (MTWL), which was demerged from MTWL and has since been merged with the company.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
One of the reasons for imposing the penalty is that the "invoices basis which Input Tax Credit (ITC) has been claimed by MTWL are not reported by vendors in GST returns and thus are not appearing in auto populated GSTR-2A".
Also, another reason is that the "carry forward of Education Cess credit balance (is) not allowed from pre-GST regime to GST regime".
Based on its assessment, M&M said "an appeal will be filed and the company is hopeful of a favorable outcome at the appellate level and does not reasonably expect the said order to have any material financial impact on the company".
On Thursday, the company said it received an order from the office of the Assistant Commissioner, Division-IV, CGST & Central Excise, Ahmedabad South imposing a penalty amounting to Rs 56,04,246 in relation to the two-wheeler business of MTWL.

Also Read

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

Govt likely to mandate e-invoice for B2C transactions in 2-3 years

GST an engine for driving consumption, helped household save on bills: Govt

IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad

GE T&D India bags 74 million pound order from GE group's British arm

State-owned Power Grid board approves raising Rs 2,200 crore via bonds

Techno Electric & Engineering Company gets projects worth Rs 1,750 crore

Tata Coffee, Tata Consumer Products merger to be effective from January 1

PNB gets board approval to raise Rs 7,500 crore through QIP or FPO

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mahindra M&M Mahindra Group Mahindra & Mahindra GST collection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon