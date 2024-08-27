Kalpataru gets notice from Afghan govt for not submitting tax declarations

Last week, the company also received a tax notice from the GST authority in India. The authority has demanded a total tax payment of Rs 10.50 lakh along with a penalty of Rs 1.50 lakh | Image Credit: X/@kpilofficial

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd on Tuesday said it has received a tax notice from the Afghanistan government for non-submission of certain declarations. In an exchange filing, the company said, "The branch office through its consultant... received certain tax challans from the Ministry of Finance, Afghanistan Revenue Department with the demand of payment of tax liability, additional tax and fine, due to non-submission of certain declarations for FY 2020-21 and FY 2021-22."



The notice was received on August 26, it said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The authority has demanded tax liability of AFN 8,774,153 (Rs 104.59 lakh), additional tax of AFN 12,150 (Rs 0.14 lakh) and fine of AFN 166,401 (Rs 1.98 lakhs), Kalpataru Projects International Ltd said.

The branch anticipates this additional tax and fine may be waived off by the Ministry of Finance once the payment towards the tax liability is discharged, it said.

Last week, the company also received a tax notice from the GST authority in India. The authority has demanded a total tax payment of Rs 10.50 lakh along with a penalty of Rs 1.50 lakh. The authority has also proposed to levy interest as applicable.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is one of the largest specialised EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) companies engaged in power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and irrigation, railways, oil and gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers and metro rail), highways and airports.