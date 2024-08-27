VE Commercial Vehicles signs pact with Baidyanath LNG for 500 LNG trucks

The facility inaugurated by Gadkari on Monday, is the third LNG facility by LNG Baidyanath in the city Photo: Bloomberg

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) on Tuesday said it has signed an initial pact with Baidyanath LNG Private for the deployment of 500 LNG trucks, a move which would help in developing green trucking routes and scaling up the LNG Corridor in India. As part of this joint collaboration, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari flagged off Eicher Pro 6055 LNG trucks at the Baidyanath LNG Private Limited's newly-inaugurated facility in Nagpur, VE Commercial Vehicles said in a statement. The facility inaugurated by Gadkari on Monday, is the third LNG facility by LNG Baidyanath in the city.

in 2021, the 104-year-old Ayurveda brand Baidyanath launched the country's first private Liquified natural gas (LNG) station in Nagpur.

Under terms of the initial pact, which will be further detailed in definitive agreements, the creation of the LNG fleet will facilitate the development of the LNG station network across various strategic locations in Central India, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd said.

This will fast-track the development of the overall supply-side ecosystem, aiding the long-haul transport segment to switch to cleaner fuel, it said.

"As LNG becomes a crucial fuel for clean long-haul transportation, Eicher is actively working with partners to deliver vehicles backed by superior technology. The inauguration of Baidyanath LNG's latest dispensing facility will further encourage transporters across Maharashtra to consider LNG vehicles as a viable and sustainable alternative," said Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO, at VECV.

The Pro 6055 LNG trucks offer a range of up to 1100km with dual tanks ensuring long-haul efficiency with best-in-class fuel tank safety and zero fuel theft risks, the company said.