Elan Group gives Rs 500 cr contract to Leighton Asia for mall in Gurugram

Realty firm Elan Group has given a Rs 500 crore contract to Leighton Asia for the development of its shopping mall in Gurugram. In a statement, the company said it has "awarded the construction contract worth over Rs 500 crore to the Australian CIMIC Group's construction company, Leighton Asia, for its newly launched commercial mall, Elan Imperial."



Located in Sector 82 in Gurugram, this mixed-use project includes a luxury retail mall, a five-star hotel and branded residences. Leighton is set to begin construction in November 2024. In August last year, Leighton was awarded with Rs 1,000 crore contract to construct Elan Group's flagship residential development, Elan The Presidential' in Sector 106, Gurugram.

Rakesh Kapoor, Chairman, Elan Group, said the company has partnered again with Leighton.

"With Elan Imperial, we aim to create a truly extraordinary destination for shopping, dining and leisure. This luxury mall will be the first of its kind in Gurugram, seamlessly integrating retail and hotel experiences under one roof to provide our visitors with a world-class experience," he said.

Leighton, a member of the CIMIC Group headquartered in Australia has an impressive portfolio of landmark projects across India. The company's track record includes landmark projects across India, such as DLF Camellias in Gurugram, TRIL Ramanujan IT Park in Chennai, IKEA in Hyderabad and the Phoenix Group's Commercial Offices in Hyderabad.

Ongoing projects also include Birla Niyaara (72 storeys) in Worli, Mumbai. The Aga Hall Estate (56 storeys) in Mazgaon, Mumbai and a Data Centre in Hyderabad.

Juan Santamaria, Executive Chairman, CIMIC Group said, "It is great to have Leighton Asia selected to deliver another exciting project for the Elan Group, for which we are already constructing a major residential development."



Brad Davey, Managing Director, Leighton Asia said, "This win further advances Leighton Asia's strong presence in the real estate sector and our growth in India. We are proud to have the Elan Group's trust and to meet their requirements.

Elan Group has 8 retail and commercial projects, along with one luxury residential project, strategically located across prime areas in Gurugram.