Kalpataru Projects receives orders in T&D segment worth ₹989 crore

The company operates as an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) entity in the power T&D and civil infrastructure sectors

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), and its international subsidiaries, have received orders worth approximately ₹989 crore in the power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment in the overseas market.
 
The company operates as an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) entity in the power T&D and civil infrastructure sectors.
 
Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of KPIL, stated, “We are enthused by the traction in our T&D business on back of increased demand for grid infrastructure globally. We are equipped to leverage the T&D opportunity given our execution prowess and global expertise across the T&D EPC value chain ranging from design, engineering, testing, tower manufacturing, installation and commissioning.”
 
 
Following these orders, the company’s order book for FY26 stands at ₹7,150 crore. KPIL is executing projects in more than 30 countries. 

Previous orders

In June, KPIL received orders worth ₹3,789 crore in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India. The orders included the company’s largest B&F contract for development of over 12 million square feet of residential buildings and associated facilities on a design-build basis.
 
In May, the company received orders valued at ₹2,372 crore for power T&D projects in India and overseas.
 
In March, KPIL secured orders worth ₹2,306 crore in the domestic and global markets. These included T&D orders in India and abroad, along with B&F contracts across India.

Q4 FY25 results

KPIL reported a consolidated net profit of ₹225.4 crore for Q4 FY25, compared to ₹164.3 crore in the same period last year, marking a year-on-year increase of 37.2 per cent.
 
Revenue for the quarter was ₹7,066.7 crore, up from ₹5,971.2 crore in Q4 FY24, indicating an increase of 18.3 per cent.
 
EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹537.8 crore, compared to ₹452 crore in the previous year, reflecting an 18.9 per cent increase.
 
The board recommended a dividend of ₹9 per equity share for FY25. 
 

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

