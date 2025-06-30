Monday, June 30, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hyatt signs $2 bn deal with Tortuga to sell Playa's real estate assets

Hyatt signs $2 bn deal with Tortuga to sell Playa's real estate assets

Hyatt had entered into a deal to buy Playa, which operates 24 high-end, all-inclusive resorts across Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic

hyatt

Hyatt, in a filing with the US securities regulator, disclosed that its purchase of Playa was completed on June 17 and it entered into the deal with Tortuga on June 29. | Representational

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyatt Hotels said on Monday it has agreed to sell the real estate portfolio owned by Playa Hotels to Tortuga Resorts for $2 billion, as the US hospitality chain seeks to strengthen its asset-light business. 
Hyatt had entered into a deal to buy Playa, which operates 24 high-end, all-inclusive resorts across Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, for $2.6 billion including debt in February. 
Following the sale of the portfolio, which includes 15 resort assets, Hyatt's net purchase price for the remaining of Playa's business is about $555 million, the company said. The real estate deal, subject to regulatory approval in Mexico, is expected to close before the end of 2025. 
 
"The rapid sale of the real estate from the transaction is likely to be taken positively by investors," said Richard Clarke, analyst at Bernstein. 
Hyatt, in a filing with the US securities regulator, disclosed that its purchase of Playa was completed on June 17 and it entered into the deal with Tortuga on June 29. 

Also Read

Premiumhospitality, hotels

GenZ pushes hospitality firms to expand with unique travel experiences

Marriott International, hotels

ETGE condemns Marriott, Hyatt, others for profiting from Xinjiang genocide

Premiumluxury hotels India, exclusive hotel experiences, luxury travel India 2025, Leela Arq Udaipur, premium hotel amenities, high-end villas India, luxury getaways India, hotel loyalty programmes India, private villa stay India, curated travel experiences

Hotel companies in India bank on loyalty programmes to attract customers

hyatt

Hotel chain Hyatt bets on India's population boom to fuel revenue growth

Sunjae Sharma, managing director, India and southwest Asia at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt to expand India footprint with 6 hotels, 1 new brand in 2025

Hyatt and Tortuga, concurrent with the portfolio sale, will enter into 50-year agreements for certain properties under which Hyatt will continue managing the resorts. 
Thirteen of the 15 properties follow terms consistent with Hyatt's existing management fee structure, while the remaining two properties fall under separate deals. 
Hyatt operates on an asset-light model, where the hotel chain prefers not to own physical properties but to manage or franchise them. 
"The planned real estate sale to Tortuga transforms the acquisition of Playa into a fully asset-light transaction and increases Hyatt's fee-based earnings," Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian said in a statement. Hyatt said it expects its asset-light earnings mix could reach at least 90% by 2027. 
It expects to use the proceeds from the latest deal to repay the loan used to fund a portion of the Playa acquisition.

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Hindustan Zinc contributes ₹18,963 cr to govt exchequer in FY25, shows data

PremiumAnkit NAGORI, CUREFOODS

Cloud kitchen operator Curefoods' investors rush for exits ahead of IPO

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea expands 5G coverage to 23 more cities across India

Investment, private sector, Capex

SKF India plans to invest up to ₹1,460 cr by 2030 to boost manufacturing

Nitin Paranjpe, HUL chairman

HUL chairman urges India Inc to drive inclusive, eco-friendy growth

Topics : Hyatt Hotels hotels Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon