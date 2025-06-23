Monday, June 23, 2025 | 09:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Kalpataru raises ₹708 crore through anchor allotment ahead of IPO

Kalpataru raises ₹708 crore through anchor allotment ahead of IPO

Kalpataru raises ₹708 crore via anchor investors including GIC, SBI MF and Bain Capital ahead of its ₹1,590 crore IPO, with proceeds earmarked for debt repayment

real estate

GIC Singapore, GSS Opportunities Investment (Bain Capital), SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI General Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life and 360 ONE WAM were among the prominent anchor investors.

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real estate developer Kalpataru, whose initial public offering (IPO) opens on Tuesday, has raised ₹708 crore through anchor allotment.
 
GIC Singapore, GSS Opportunities Investment (Bain Capital), SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI General Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life and 360 ONE WAM were among the prominent anchor investors. 
 
The company has priced its IPO between ₹387 and ₹414 per share. The ₹1,590 crore IPO is a fresh issue. The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards repaying borrowings.
 
Kalpataru is a prominent real estate developer in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in Maharashtra. As of December 31, 2024, the company, along with its promoters, had completed 120 projects in Mumbai, Thane, Panvel and Pune in Maharashtra, as well as in Hyderabad, Indore, Bengaluru and Jodhpur.
 
 

More From This Section

Tata Group

Tata Capital plans rights issue ahead of $2-bn IPO expected before Sept

PhonePe

PhonePe eyes $1.5 billion IPO, draft papers likely by early August

PremiumHDB Financial

HDB Financial IPO pricing reflects investor feedback, say bankers

IPO, Initial public offerings

Arisinfra Solutions subscribed 2.6x; Sambhv Steel prices IPO at ₹77-₹82

Premiumoffice sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

Co-working space aggregator Stylework plans $100 mn IPO in two years

Topics : IPOs Kalpataru Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon