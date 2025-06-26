Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Strong demand for Ellenbarrie, Global Civil; Kalpataru sees 2.3x bids

Strong demand for Ellenbarrie, Global Civil; Kalpataru sees 2.3x bids

Kalpataru IPO sees modest interest; Ellenbarrie and Global Civil Projects attract overwhelming demand from institutional and HNI segments on final day

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering (IPO) of Kalpataru was subscribed 2.3 times, while those of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases and Global Civil Projects were subscribed 22.2 times and 86.04 times, respectively, on the concluding day of their issues.
 
Real estate developer Kalpataru’s IPO saw 3.1 times subscription from institutional investors, 1.3 times from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and 1.3 times from retail investors. The portion reserved for employees was subscribed 70 per cent. The company had priced its IPO in the range of ₹387 to ₹414 per share. The ₹1,590 crore offering is a fresh issue. The company had raised ₹708 crore through an anchor allotment ahead of the issue. 
 
 
Meanwhile, the IPO of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases was subscribed 64.2 times by institutional investors, 15.2 times by HNIs, and 2.1 times by retail investors.
 
The ₹119 crore IPO of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Global Civil Projects was subscribed 99.7 times by institutional investors, 143 times by HNIs, and 53.7 times by retail investors. This IPO was also a fresh issue. The company plans to utilise the proceeds to fund its working capital requirements and to purchase construction equipment and machinery.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

