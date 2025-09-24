Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Karnataka High Court dismisses X's petition on content removal rules

Karnataka High Court dismisses X's petition on content removal rules

Filed in March, the company's case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the Karnataka High Court had targeted the entire basis for tightened internet censorship in India

x, Twitter

"The content on social media needs to be regulated, and its regulation is a must," senior judge Justice M Nagaprasanna said, as he ruled that the petition lacked merit. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Indian court rejected a legal challenge by Elon Musk's X against the country's new content moderation mechanism, dealing a setback to the social media firm in one of its biggest markets.

Filed in March, the company's case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the Karnataka High Court had targeted the entire basis for tightened internet censorship in India.

"The content on social media needs to be regulated, and its regulation is a must," senior judge Justice M Nagaprasanna said, as he ruled that the petition lacked merit.

Since 2023, India has ramped up efforts to police the internet by allowing many more officials to file takedown orders and to submit them directly to tech firms through a government website launched in October.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Courts High Court Twitter

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Business Standard
