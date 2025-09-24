Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Investcorp sells 6.8% stake in NDR InvIT via ₹305 crore block trade

Investcorp sells 6.8% stake in NDR InvIT via ₹305 crore block trade

Investcorp has divested a 6.8 per cent stake in NDR InvIT through a Rs 305 crore block deal, the largest secondary stake sale in the warehousing InvIT sector

Post-transaction, Investcorp continues to retain a 14 per cent stake in the InvIT. Ambit Investment Banking was the advisor for the transaction.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Investcorp, a global alternative investments manager, has divested a 6.8 per cent stake in NDR Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) via a block deal of Rs 305 crore.
 
Post-transaction, Investcorp continues to retain a 14 per cent stake in the InvIT. Ambit Investment Banking was the advisor for the transaction.
 
The InvIT is sponsored by NDR Warehousing Private Limited, and the sponsor group held a 40.4 per cent stake in the InvIT as of the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26).
 
This is the largest secondary stake sale in the warehousing InvIT sector. NDR InvIT Trust is India’s first perpetual warehousing and industrial parks InvIT listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Currently, there are two listed warehousing InvITs in India — NDR InvIT Trust and TVS Infrastructure Trust.
 
 
NDR InvIT operates 60 warehouses and 37 industrial parks across 15 Indian cities. The InvIT’s assets under management (AUM) span 19 million square feet (msf), with 6 msf of ongoing projects. The AUM includes a mix of built-to-suit, under-construction and ready facilities across key consumption and production markets. About 98 per cent of the InvIT’s assets were occupied as of Q1 FY26.

The InvIT’s top 10 clients account for approximately 33 per cent of the leased area. These tenants are spread across diversified industries, including third-party logistics service providers, e-commerce, information technology, engineering, automobiles and auto ancillaries, white goods manufacturers, retail and fast-moving consumer goods.
 
The InvIT was listed on NSE with an initial public offering of Rs 880 crore last year. In 2025, it issued non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 630 crore and Rs 745 crore to the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), respectively.
 
Shares of NDR InvIT closed at Rs 119 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday, September 24.

Topics : Investcorp Warehousing NSE listing Stake sale

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

