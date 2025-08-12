Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Karur Vysya Bank expands footprint in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh

Karur Vysya Bank expands footprint in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh

The new branches, which were inaugurated on Monday, would offer a comprehensive range of banking services including accounts, deposits and loans

Karur Vysya Bank

The bank's mobile application KVB DLite, has been recently upgraded and offers over 150 financial and non-financial services

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank has strengthened its footprint with the inauguration of three new branches in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The Karur-based bank has opened a new branch in KK Nagar, Udayanpatti, Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, Thane in Maharashtra, and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, the bank's Managing Director and CEO Ramesh Babu said.

The new branches, which were inaugurated on Monday, would offer a comprehensive range of banking services including accounts, deposits and loans. It would also provide all banking transactions and would meet the specific needs of the customers, a press release from the bank said on Tuesday.

 

Commenting on the branch expansion, Babu said, It is a part of the strategic initiative to strengthen the bank's presence in potential markets and bring services closer to customers.

"At KVB, we are continuously working to enhance our service delivery through a combination of physical branches and digital platforms. Last financial year, we opened 50 new branches, and we plan to further strengthen our presence this year to support our growing customer base," the Managing Director said.

The bank's mobile application KVB DLite, has been recently upgraded and offers over 150 financial and non-financial services, he said.

On July 25, Karur Vysya Bank for the April-June 2025 quarter reported a net profit of Rs 521.45 crore, up from Rs 458.65 crore registered in the year-ago period. The total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 3,015.80 crore, from Rs 2,672.88 crore registered during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air to launch direct Mumbai-Phuket flights from September 20

Sterlite Power Transmission

Sterlite Electric bags orders worth ₹1,500 cr on back of energy projects

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI halts Nayara's overseas transactions over Russia sanctions risk

ITC Hotel

ITC Hotels sets 2030 goal of 220 properties, 5,300 keys in 5 yearspremium

bankruptcy, IBBI

IBBI proposes mandatory recording of CoC bidder eligibility in CIRP

Topics : Karur Vysya Bank Maharashtra Andhra Pradesh Banking system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon