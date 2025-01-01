Karur Vysya Bank's Q3 FY25 business rises 15% YoY to Rs 1.82 trillion

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Wednesday reported that its total business grew by 14.93 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) to Rs 1.82 trillion as of December 31, 2024, compared to Rs 1.58 trillion in the same period last year.
The lender’s advances increased by 13.96 per cent YoY to Rs 80,842 crore, while deposits grew by 15.75 per cent YoY to Rs 99,155 crore as of the end of December 2024. Low-cost CASA deposits rose by 4.28 per cent YoY to Rs 28,167 crore.
Karur Vysya Bank offers services including personal, corporate, and agricultural banking, alongside services for NRIs and SMBs.
The bank recently announced the inauguration of two new branches in Tamil Nadu, bringing its total branch network to 866. With 475 branches in Tamil Nadu, the bank added 28 new branches across India during the financial year 2024-25.
“These branches will provide a comprehensive range of banking services, including savings and current accounts, deposits, loans, and locker facilities,” the bank stated in an exchange filing.
Shares of Karur Vysya Bank increased by 2.51 per cent to Rs 225 on the BSE on Wednesday.