Starting Jan 1, 2025 Air India to offer in-flight Wi-Fi on domestic flights

Starting Jan 1, 2025 Air India to offer in-flight Wi-Fi on domestic flights

Starting 1 January 2025, in-flight Wi-Fi services available on all flights operated by Air India's A350, B787-9 and select A321neo aircraft.

Air India

Air India(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Private carrier Air India has rolled out Wi-Fi internet connectivity services from January 1, 2025 on board domestic and international flights operated by Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9 and select Airbus A321neo aircraft.
 
This makes Air India the first to offer in-flight Wi-Fi internet connectivity on flights within India, enabling travellers – flying for leisure or business – to stay connected to the internet during their flights, and to enjoy browsing, accessing social media, catching up on work, or texting friends and family.
 
“Connectivity is now an integral part of modern travel. For some, it is about the convenience and comfort of real-time sharing, while for others, it is about greater productivity and efficiency. Whatever be one’s purpose, we are confident that our guests will appreciate having the option of connecting to the web and enjoy the new Air India experience on board these aircraft,” said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.
 
 
Accessible on Wi-Fi-enabled devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones with iOS or Android operating systems, the in-flight Wi-Fi will also allow guests to connect multiple devices simultaneously when above 10,000 feet*.
 
The deployment of Wi-Fi on domestic routes follows an ongoing pilot programme on international services operated by the Airbus A350, select Airbus A321 neo and Boeing B787-9 aircraft serving international destinations including New York, London, Paris and Singapore.  As with the domestic offer, Wi-Fi is complimentary for an introductory period.  Air India will progressively roll out the service on other aircraft in its fleet over time.

How travellers can access Wi-Fi on board Air India flights:
 
·         Enable Wi-Fi and go to Wi-Fi settings
 
·         Select the ‘Air India Wi-Fi’ network
 
·         Once redirected to the Air India portal on the default browser of the device, enter the required details such as PNR and last name
 
·         Access complimentary internet service
 
* In-flight Wi-Fi connections depend on factors such as satellite connectivity, overall bandwidth usage, routes, and government restrictions.
   

Topics : Air India

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

