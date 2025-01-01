Business Standard

Hyundai Motor reports 2.4% decline in sales at 55,078 units in Dec 2024

Hyundai Motor reports 2.4% decline in sales at 55,078 units in Dec 2024

Exports last month were at 12,870 units, as against 13,700 units in December 2023, down 6.1 per cent

Hyundai

The company said it also achieved the highest-ever yearly domestic SUV contribution of 67.6 per cent. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2.4 per cent decline in total sales at 55,078 units in December 2024, as compared to 56,450 units in the same month a year ago.

The company, however, recorded its highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 6,05,433 units in 2024, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

In December domestic sales were at 42,208 units, as compared to 42,750 units in December 2023, down 1.3 per cent, it said.

Exports last month were at 12,870 units, as against 13,700 units in December 2023, down 6.1 per cent.

For 2024, domestic sales were at 6,05,433 units, up marginally from 6,02,111 units in 2023, the company said.

 

"HMIL has managed to sustain sales momentum in 2024, despite strong headwinds faced by the industry at large. Achieving highest-ever domestic sales three years in a row, reflects customers' preference for brand Hyundai as their trusted smart mobility solutions provider," HMIL Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said.

The company said it also achieved the highest-ever yearly domestic SUV contribution of 67.6 per cent.

Exports last year stood at 1,58,686 units, down 3 per cent from 1,63,675 units in 2023, HMIL said.

Overall sales in 2024 were marginally lower at 7,64,119 units, as compared to 7,65,786 units in 2023, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

