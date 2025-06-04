Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 04:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KEC International bags ₹2,211 crore orders across T&D, cables, pipelines

KEC International bags ₹2,211 crore orders across T&D, cables, pipelines

The orders span transmission lines in Saudi Arabia, cable supply in multiple markets, and a second oil & gas terminal contract in Africa, taking total YTD order inflow past ₹4,200 crore

Himanshu Thakur
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC company under the RPG Group, has secured new orders amounting to ₹2,211 crore across its key business segments.
 
In the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) sector, the company has received contracts for projects in the Middle East and the Americas, which include the design, supply, and installation of 380 kV overhead transmission lines in Saudi Arabia. It has also secured supply contracts for towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.
 
In the Oil & Gas Pipelines segment, KEC has bagged its second international order for terminal station works in Africa, in addition to its ongoing pipeline-laying project in the region.
 
 
The company has also won orders for the supply of various types of cables for customers in both domestic and international markets. 

MENA region continues to drive growth 
KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company with operations spanning multiple sectors, including Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. It is the flagship entity of the RPG Group.
 
Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International, said, “These wins reaffirm the MENA region’s strategic importance as a key growth driver for us. Our subsidiary, SAE Towers, has secured a significant tower supply order in Mexico, reflecting an uptick in the North American T&D market. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over ₹4,200 crore, a robust growth of around 40 per cent vis-à-vis last year.”
 
Q4 results show strong growth 
Last month, KEC International reported a 76 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹268 crore for the quarter ended March 2025.
 
The company had posted a net profit of ₹152 crore in the same quarter of the financial year 2023–24.
 
Revenue for Q4FY25 rose to ₹6,872 crore from ₹6,165 crore, marking a growth of 11.46 per cent.
 
EBITDA for the period increased to ₹539 crore, compared to ₹388 crore in Q4FY24. For the full financial year, the company recorded a net profit of ₹571 crore, up 64.55 per cent from ₹347 crore in FY24. 
 

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

