Keystone Realtors' Q3FY26 sales bookings decline 3% to ₹837 crore

Realty firm Keystone Realtors Ltd on Friday reported a 3 per cent decline in its sales bookings to Rs 837 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal as it launched only one housing project.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 863 crore in the year-ago period.

Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors Ltd sells properties under Rustomjee brand.

During the first nine months of this fiscal, the company's sales bookings grew 23 per cent to Rs 2,676 crore as compared to Rs 2,174 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Boman Irani, CMD of Keystone Realtors Ltd, said the company continues to demonstrate strong operational momentum.

He said the October-December period "marked a quarter of robust performance, reinforcing the strength of our business model, disciplined execution, and consistent growth".

Keystone Realtors has achieved 67 per cent of pre-sales guidance for this financial year.

In the third quarter, the company launched one project with an estimated sales value of Rs 919 crore.

In the first nine months of this fiscal, it has launched five projects with a combined estimated sales value of Rs 5,835 crore.

"Our robust pipeline positions us well to capitalise on upcoming demand, and I am confident in our ability to not only acquire new projects but also execute them efficiently," Irani said.

He noted that the company would continue to focus on redevelopment projects in Mumbai.

Keystone Realtors is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has developed many housing projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).