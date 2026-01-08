Strong Q3 show, improved outlook positive for Godrej Consumer Products

Margins could recover to normative levels (24-27 per cent in the domestic business) owing to palm oil deflation and growth momentum in Godrej Africa, the US and the Middle East, or GAUM. The challenges in Indonesia are known and may be priced in. For Q3 FY26, the estimated revenue growth is pegged at 10 per cent, with operating profit growth of 22 per cent year on year and operating profit margins expanding by over 200 basis points year on year.

Demand in India strengthened during the quarter. The company expects a gradual improvement in consumption, supported by falling inflation and improved affordability following lower GST rates. The India business is expected to deliver double-digit revenue growth, driven by double-digit underlying volume growth, albeit on a lower base.

Home care (household insecticides, or HI, air care and liquid detergents), which contributed 45 per cent of domestic sales and about 27 per cent of consolidated sales in FY25, is likely to grow by double digits, beating consensus. Personal care (soaps, hair colours and deodorants) contributed 51 per cent of India sales and 32 per cent of consolidated sales in FY25. The guidance is for mid-single-digit sales growth, again better than consensus. This was led by a substantial recovery in soaps after 10 quarters of flat performance.

International business contributed 39 per cent of consolidated sales in FY25. In Indonesia (14 per cent of consolidated sales last year), there are early signs of stabilisation, and management expects it to improve from FY27. Indonesia may decline by 7 per cent year on year in Q3 due to sustained high pricing competition.

The GAUM business (about 19 per cent of consolidated sales in FY25) remained strong and is likely to achieve its guidance of double-digit top- and bottom-line growth, according to the company. GAUM is expected to have seen constant-currency growth of 15 per cent year on year.

Management expects India business margins to return to the normative range of 24-26 per cent as the benefits of lower palm prices materialise. Q3 India margins may be at the low end of the range, at 24 per cent. Africa margins will hold up around 14-15 per cent, while Indonesia margins will be under some pressure.

The company had earlier guided for standalone volume growth in the mid-to-high single digits and consolidated revenue growth in the high single digits. Further, consolidated operating profit growth was expected in double digits, and India operating profit margins were expected to be in the range of 24-26 per cent. This is likely to be fulfilled or exceeded.

After Sudhir Sitapati took over as managing director and chief executive officer of GCPL in October 2021, GCPL has undergone a transformation in its strategy, with a material step-up in advertising and promotion, new communication across its core products, dealer-retailer SKU rationalisation — improving return on investment — and new mega factories consolidating manufacturing, among other steps.

GCPL is foraying into categories such as deodorants, perfumes, liquid detergents, body wash and pet care, which are largely new, underpenetrated and have low per-capita consumption versus global averages, and thus offer significant headroom for growth. GCPL is witnessing strong growth in these categories and is cementing its brand positioning.