Delhi-NCR sees 39% jump in home launches as buyer interest rises: Report

Residential real estate activity in Delhi–NCR picked up sharply in the final quarter of 2025, driven largely by infrastructure-led growth corridors such as the Dwarka Expressway and parts of Gurugram. However, while new supply has expanded rapidly, experts say future price gains will be uneven and concentrated in select micro-markets.

According to a latest residential market report by global real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield, Delhi–NCR recorded a 39 per cent quarter-on-quarter jump in new residential launches during the quarter, with supply rising 2.5 times on a year-on-year basis. Gurugram alone accounted for nearly half of the new launches, underscoring its continued dominance in the region’s housing market.

Infrastructure boosts demand along key corridors

Improved connectivity has been a major catalyst behind the surge in activity. Rohit Kishore, chief executive officer at Hero Realty, said infrastructure upgrades have significantly strengthened buyer confidence, particularly along the Dwarka Expressway.

“With the 16-lane Dwarka Expressway now fully operational, buyer sentiment has improved meaningfully,” Kishore said. He added that the corridor’s proximity to Indira Gandhi International Airport, Aerocity and upcoming developments such as the India International Convention Centre and Diplomatic Enclave II has increased its appeal for both end-users and investors.

Kishore noted that integrated luxury projects and the upcoming metro extension are further enhancing the corridor’s attractiveness, supporting steady price appreciation over time.

Gurugram shows maturity, not uniform growth

While Cushman & Wakefield’s report highlights Gurgaon as a key launch hub, experts believe the market has entered a more mature phase. Rishi Raj, chief executive officer at Conscient Infrastructure, said Gurgaon has already delivered annual returns of 8–10 per cent over the past decade, outperforming inflation.

“With this kind of appreciation already achieved, the next phase of growth will not be broad-based,” Raj said. “Value creation will be structural and far more selective.”

He added that the large volume of launches across NCR in recent years has given homebuyers more options, while also making execution quality a critical differentiator.

What should homebuyers focus on?

Raj said buyers and investors should now look beyond pricing and floor plans, and focus on fundamentals such as:

· The developer’s delivery track record

· Financial strength and ability to execute on time

· Infrastructure-led location advantages

Micro-markets shaped by strong infrastructure triggers, including NH-8, Southern Peripheral Road and the Dwarka Expressway, are better positioned for long-term appreciation, he said. Sector 80 in Gurgaon is one such emerging pocket where connectivity, planned upgrades and natural surroundings come together.

For buyers navigating Delhi–NCR’s expanding housing market, the message is clear- growth opportunities remain, but careful location and developer selection are now essential.