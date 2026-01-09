Friday, January 09, 2026 | 08:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Devyani International owned Sky Gate sells Peanutbutter to Heritage Foods

Devyani International owned Sky Gate sells Peanutbutter to Heritage Foods

Peanutbutter and Jelly Pvt Ltd owns health-focused 'Get-A-Way' brand, which produces high-protein, no-added-sugar ice creams and desserts

Heritage Foods

Devyani International said its subsidiary Sky Gate Hospitality has sold its stake in Peanutbutter and Jelly to Heritage Foods | Image: X@hfltd

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 8:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Devyani International, one of the country's leading quick service operators, on Thursday said its subsidiary Sky Gate Hospitality has sold its stake in Peanutbutter and Jelly to Heritage Foods.

Peanutbutter and Jelly Pvt Ltd owns health-focused 'Get-A-Way' brand, which produces high-protein, no-added-sugar ice creams and desserts.

"Sky Gate Hospitality, a subsidiary company had executed a Share Purchase Agreement with Heritage Foods for sale of its entire 51% equity stake held in Peanutbutter and Jelly a subsidiary of Sky Gate and a step-down subsidiary of the Company," said a regulatory filing from Devyani International Ltd (DIL).

Consequently, Peanutbutter has "ceased to be a subsidiary of Sky Gate and a step-down subsidiary of the Company with immediate effect," it said.

 

DIL had last year acquired Sky Gate Hospitality, which owns brands such as Biryani By Kilo and Goila Butter Chicken.

Last week, DIL, part of the Jaipuria family-promoted RJ Corp Group, had announced the merger of Sapphire Foods through a share swap.

The scheme of merger would have to pass through mandatory clearance, and once approved, it will become one of the largest QSR (quick service operator) chains, with the potential to cross USD 1 billion in revenue soon.

Both Sapphire Foods and DIL are the franchise operators of Yum! Brands' restaurants, KFC and Pizza Hut.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Heritage Foods peanut India food sector

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 7:58 AM IST

