Kia India aims for 20% sales growth in 2025 driven by new launches

Kia India is targeting a 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in domestic volume sales in 2025, aiming to reach approximately 300,000 units. The growth will be driven by new model launches, increased government spending, a rise in job opportunities, and favourable monsoon conditions, according to Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar, who spoke on Thursday.
In 2024, the company expects its sales to remain at similar levels to those recorded in 2023. “We expect to close at about 250,000 units in 2024. Next year, we are trying to cross 300,000 units,” Brar said after unveiling the compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) Syros in Delhi. Kia India will begin taking bookings for the new model in January, with deliveries slated to start a month later.
Brar noted that the overall passenger vehicle (PV) sales growth in the Indian auto industry is expected to be a modest 3–4 per cent in 2024 but could improve to 5–10 per cent in 2025. A total of 4.1 million PVs were sold in India in 2023.
Kia India's performance is closely tied to the growth of the SUV and multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segments, as these are the only categories it operates in. “This year, the combined (SUV and MPV) segment has seen volume sales growth of about 15 per cent, even as the overall market has remained flat. If this segment continues to grow at even 15 per cent in 2025, achieving our 20 per cent growth target—especially with a new car—would not be a challenge,” Brar said.
Reasons for tepid growth in 2024
Brar attributed the slow growth in 2024 to factors such as reduced government investments during the general election period. “Government investments dried up due to the general elections. While consumer sentiment remained strong, government spending plays a critical role in the Indian economy,” he explained.
State elections in major regions such as Haryana, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra further delayed government spending. “Government investments have resumed this quarter, but their effects will be felt with a lag... Next year, we expect volume sales growth to be very strong,” he added.
He highlighted that volume sales growth for the industry during May–December 2024 was just 1 per cent, compared to 7 per cent in January–April. “The overall growth for 2024 will be around 3–4 per cent. However, with the resumption of government investments, market growth in 2025 is expected to be between 5–10 per cent,” he noted.
Impact of IT sector layoffs
Layoffs in the IT sector also contributed to slow growth in 2024, particularly in southern India, where sales growth was the lowest nationwide. “With IT sector layoffs behind us and fresh recruitments starting, this factor will not impact 2025,” Brar observed.
Monsoon as a variable factor
Brar highlighted the uncertainty surrounding next year’s monsoon as a potential variable. “If the monsoons are normal, the industry’s sales growth could reach high single digits in 2025,” he added.