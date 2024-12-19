Air India orders 34 trainer craft for cadet pilots at planned flying school

Air India announced on Thursday that it has ordered 34 trainer aircraft as part of its plans to commence training for cadet pilots at its flying training organisation (FTO), which is expected to be operational by the second half of 2025.
The order includes 31 single-engine aircraft from Piper Aircraft in the United States and 3 twin-engine aircraft from Diamond Aircraft in Austria.
“The trainer aircraft, due for delivery starting 2025, are equipped with glass cockpits, G1000 avionics systems, and Jet A1 engines that will ensure advanced training for aspiring pilots. The FTO is coming up at Amravati’s Belora airport and aims to graduate 180 commercial pilots annually,” the airline said in a statement.
Trainer aircraft are lightweight, simpler planes designed for flight instruction, emphasising manoeuvrability and basic controls for novice pilots. Commercial aircraft, in contrast, are larger, designed for passenger or cargo transport, and focus on efficiency, comfort, and advanced avionics.
“The new FTO is a strategic move to exponentially expand our training infrastructure and our commitment to building a self-reliant ecosystem of qualified pilots for both Air India and the Indian aviation industry,” said Sunil Bhaskaran, director, aviation academy, Air India.
At the FTO site, the airline is developing a 10-acre training institute, which will include a hostel, a digitised operations centre, and an in-house maintenance facility.
Air India Group, which includes its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express, currently operates a fleet of approximately 300 commercial planes. The Group expects this number to grow to about 400 commercial planes within the next three years.
Over the past two years, the Group has ordered 570 commercial aircraft—220 from US-based Boeing and 350 from European planemaker Airbus.