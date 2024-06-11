Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kotak Alt invests Rs 1,445 cr to acquire Viatris API biz for Matrix Pharma

This acquisition will make Matrix the second-largest Indian active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) player with global leadership in antiretroviral (ARV) APIs

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers (Kotak Alt), a part of the Kotak Mahindra Group, has invested Rs 1,445 crore in Matrix Pharma for its acquisition of US-based pharmaceutical major Viatris’ API business.

This transaction was executed through Kotak Strategic Situations Fund II.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This acquisition will make Matrix the second-largest Indian active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) player with global leadership in antiretroviral (ARV) APIs.

The deal grants Matrix access to extensive research and development capabilities, including a team of over 185 scientists and more than 600 Drug Master File (DMF) filings.

With regulatory approvals from both the US and EU, Matrix is set to leverage its established relationships with major global pharmaceutical companies. 


Kotak Alt’s support will enable Matrix to bolster its third-party sales and explore further opportunities in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) space.

“This buy-out of a significant business along with key incumbent management coming on board demonstrates Kotak Alt’s strong deal sourcing and structuring capabilities. It underscores our pharma industry expertise and our ability to create a platform for building a robust API business, which we can support through both organic and inorganic growth,” said Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director of Kotak Alternate Asset Managers.

Eshwar Karra, CEO of Kotak Strategic Situations Fund at Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, highlighted India’s position in the global API market.

“India is the third largest API manufacturer in the world, thanks to its chemistry capabilities and cost-competitive manufacturing. We are delighted to back the management and operating team to support their global ambitions,” he said.


Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd

Topics : Kotak Mahindra Bank Matrix Partners Kotak

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon