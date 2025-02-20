Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Krones to build Rs 315 cr manufacturing plant in Karnataka, create 550 jobs

Krones to build Rs 315 cr manufacturing plant in Karnataka, create 550 jobs

This project is part of the Rs 10.27 trillion investment proposals signed during the recently concluded Global Investors Meet (GIM)Invest Karnataka 2025

The upcoming Rs 315 crore plant is expected to generate 550 jobs. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

German-based packaging and bottling machine manufacturer Krones has begun setting up its Rs 315 crore bottling machine manufacturing plant in Vemagal, Kolar district.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday by Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil.

This project is part of the Rs 10.27 trillion investment proposals signed during the recently concluded Global Investors Meet (GIM)Invest Karnataka 2025, according to a release from the Minister's office.

Patil emphasised that the government's focus is on realising investment projects, and Krones' decision to set up its plant is a testament to this commitment, the release said.

Ahead of GIM, Patil led a delegation to Germany in December last year, where he held discussions with Krones representatives and signed a preliminary Memorandum of Understanding at the company's headquarters in Neutraubling.

 

The upcoming Rs 315 crore plant is expected to generate 550 jobs.

Speaking at the event, Patil highlighted that the Vemagal plant would significantly enhance Krones' bottling machine manufacturing capacity.

He also urged the company to support the families of farmers who lost their land for the project by providing jobs and allocating Corporate Social Responsibility funds for local development.

Topics : Karnataka manufacturing job creation Investment

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

