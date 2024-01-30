Sensex (    %)
                        
L&T's construction arm bags order to set up solar power plant in Dubai

L&T is a $ 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services

Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has bagged a project to set up a solar power plant in Dubai.
The order has been bagged by the renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) arm of L&T's power transmission and distribution business.
The project involves setting up a "solar photovoltaic plant in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates," the company said in a filing to BSE.
"We are committed to bringing in our innovative renewable energy solutions and project management expertise to speed up energy transition in the region which is pursuing economic development combined with sustainable practices," T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities), L&T said.
L&T is a $ 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

