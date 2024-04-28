Business Standard
L&T Finance plans to increase short term, ECB fundraise in FY25

Company aims for strategic adjustments to benefit from the anticipated softening of interest rates

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

With the impending rate easing cycle, non-banking finance company L&T Finance plans to enhance short borrowings via commercial paper (CP) up to 15 per cent from the present 5 per cent and also tap external commercial borrowings (ECBs).

It plans to increase securitisation of part of existing loans to get money at competitive rates. At present, securitisation forms a small portion (Rs 400 crore) of resource mobilisation, Sachinn Joshi, chief financial officer, L&T Finance, told Business Standard. There is a strong demand for priority sector lending loans from foreign banks.
As the interest rate scenario begins to turn downwards, possibly in the second half of the current financial year, it will open up avenues.

Joshi said whatever increase in short-term rates seen earlier is changing and they have come down in the past 10 days. Any incremental requirements of funds can be raised through this route (short-term funds). But the market is going to remain volatile. “We will try to keep raising through CPs to take advantage of low rates,” he said.

Joshi said the company enhanced the borrowings for priority sector lending (PSL). It comes at a concessional rate of about 1-1.5 per cent benefit. The expanding portfolio of tractor finance and microloans has helped to raise funds on this (PSL) route. The share of PSL funds was about 20 per cent in total borrowings. It was selective in drawing down from long-term funds when interest rates were going down a year ago.

The lender also stepped up borrowing from overseas markets. LT Finance has received sanctions and drawn-down partially from Asian Development Bank and Japanese financial institutions and is in discussion for more ECBs with public sector banks, Joshi said.  

The inclusion of Indian government paper in the global bond index is expected to increase the flow of foreign funds and help to get competitive rates.

The cost of borrowing and ability to pass on any rise in cost to borrowers will have a bearing on interest margins. A diversified liability mix has enabled an increase in quarterly weighted Average cost of borrowings on a sequential basis at one basis point (bps) to 7.82 basis points in Q4FY. The rise was about 11 bps from Q4FY23 to Q4FY24, according to an analyst presentation.

Sudipta Roy, managing director & CEO, L&T Finance said the margins are expected to be in the range of 11.0-11.25 per cent in FY25. The company’s NIMs plus fees improved to 11.25 per cent in Q4FY24 from 9.21 per cent in Q4 FY23. 
First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

