FPO reinvigorates sector, may reduce customer loss for Vi: Analysts

Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently concluded Rs 18,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) has reinvigorated the sector and may reduce the massive loss of subscribers and market share experienced by the financially beleaguered telecommunications company, analysts have said.

"While this FPO provides VIL with a way out and moves from its current ‘full of concerns’ status – to finally – a ‘going concern’ – it also reinvigorates the sector," Nuvama Institutional Equities said in an analyst report.

But it stressed the telecommunications company would need to raise tariffs soon. "Given the multiple rounds of unilateral indirect tariff hikes that Bharti has taken over the last two years – it is highly likely that it will follow suit if VIL decides to take any substantial across-the-board tariff hike. Jio too, with its eyes on a potential initial public offering in coming years, would not want to let go of this opportunity, to increase its profitability and return on capital employed – given it already has 45 per cent subscriber share in the industry," it said.

The largest ever FPO in India saw 1,636 crore shares issued at Rs 11 apiece. Since their listing on Thursday, the share price was affected by ATC Telecom Infrastructure selling its entire 2.8 per cent stake in Vi, and closed at Rs 13.45 on Friday.

Analysts

believe the latest fund raise by Vi may stop the massive customer attrition being faced by the telecommunications company for two years now. With Vi’s fund raise, subscriber market share gains for its competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel could moderate to some extent, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.

Stopping the massive churn of users is of utmost importance to Vi, which has lost 16.25 million subscribers in the first 11 months of financial year 24 according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Since November 2023, the telecommunications company has lost more than a million subscribers every month. As a result, its wireless market share fell to 18.93 per cent at the end of February, down from 20.7 per cent in February 2023.

Worries remain

Global investment banking and financial services major UBS gave a neutral rating to Vi. "While Vodafone Idea has recently increased capital expenditure, its overall spending remains materially below that of Airtel and Jio, continuing to put the company at a disadvantage. Upside risk includes a material fund raise by the company leading to investments in the network and regaining of market share," it said in an analyst report.

Others said the telecommunications sector may be affected little by a weakening Vi. "The long-term sector outlook remains buoyant as market consolidation has left just two strong players underscoring the opportunity for monetization of fifth generation and tariff hikes, and once VIL’s debt moratorium (Adjusted Gross Revenue + spectrum liability) expires in November 2025, its Rs 40,000 crore revenue size may offer a strong market share growth opportunity in two years," financial services firm Motilal Oswal said.

The telecommunications company has to pay Rs 12,000 crore to the government between October 2025 and March 2026, taking into account both principal and interest. Subsequently, it needs to pay Rs 43,000 crore annually for five years or from financial year 27 till financial year 31.