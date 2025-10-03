Friday, October 03, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags orders worth ₹5,000-10,000 cr

L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags orders worth ₹5,000-10,000 cr

The order will be executed on a lump sum turnkey basis and to be delivered in two phases,

Larsen & Toubro

According to the company's project classification, the 'major' order values between Rs 5,000 crore-10,000 crore. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical has secured a "major" orders in the domestic market.

In a regulatory filing the company said its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical has secured an order for one of the largest proposed IT parks with a development of 5.9 million sq feet at Bengaluru.

According to the company's project classification, the 'major' order values between Rs 5,000 crore-10,000 crore.

The company, however, did not disclose the name of the company it has received the order from.

The order will be executed on a lump sum turnkey basis and to be delivered in two phases, it added.

 

The order reinforces L&T's track record and proven expertise in delivering complex and large-scale office space projects with stringent timelines, the filing said.

The business has also secured an order to construct a mixed-use development project in Mumbai. The project is to be executed within a timeline of 45 months, the filing further noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

social media apps, facebook, meta instagram

Are your conversations safe? Here's why Instagram ads seem too spot-on

Fundraising via QIPs gains traction in '24 market

Capri Global Capital to raise ₹6,500 crore via bonds, loans in FY26

packaged drinking water, packaged water, water, drinking water

Reliance to launch Campa Sure water, teams with regional makers to cut cost

fact check, Technology

Black Box-Wind River deal to drive edge, cloud growth with ₹1,350 cr boost

Zepto

Quick-commerce player Zepto builds $1 bn war chest to take on competition

Topics : Larsen & Tourbo Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Larsen & Toubro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon