Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

L&T's Heavy Engineering unit bags 'significant' orders in India, overseas

The company did not disclose the value of orders. However, according to company, the value of significant order is between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore

Larsen & Toubro

In another development, MRU business has also secured the Coke Drum critical repair project from (Indian Oil Corporation Ltd) IOCL Gujarat Refinery, according to the filing | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said that its arm Heavy Engineering has bagged 'significant' orders in the domestic and international markets.
The company did not disclose the value of orders. However, according to company, the value of significant order is between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"L&T Heavy Engineering (HE)'s Modification, Revamp and Upgrade (MRU) business segment has bagged a major order from a key oil and gas customer...for their important debottlenecking project. For the last couple of years, MRU business has concentrated on Middle East opportunities and this order is an important milestone for MRU business in the Middle East," the company said in a filing to BSE.
In another development, MRU business has also secured the Coke Drum critical repair project from (Indian Oil Corporation Ltd) IOCL Gujarat Refinery, according to the filing.
The company has also secured orders for several critical equipment in the process plant equipment segment overseas.
On the domestic front, the company bagged orders to manufacture proprietary design high pressure heat exchangers for a refinery project among others.
Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Larsen & Toubro revises buyback price upward to Rs 3,200 per share

Larsen & Toubro bags orders up to Rs 2,500 crore in India, abroad

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Larsen & Toubro arm secures significant orders in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Groww faces technical glitches, users complain of login issues on app

Swiggy shareholder Prosus may receive promoter tag in platform's IPO launch

Sony puts large advertisers in tough spot as it terminates merger deal

BSE 200 scorecard: From IGL to Zee, reading the tea leaves from FPI move

Rs 2.1 trillion media landscape to hot up after Sony-Zee divorce

Topics : Larsen Toubro Indian market L&T

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon