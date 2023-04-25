close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

L&T's power transmission biz bags significant orders in India, overseas

Homegrown Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its power transmission and distribution business has won significant orders in the domestic and overseas markets

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Larsen & Toubro, L&T

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Homegrown Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its power transmission and distribution business has won significant orders in the domestic and overseas markets.

The infrastructure major did not disclose the financial details of the projects. However, according to its classification, significant orders value in the range of Rs 1,000-2,000 crore.

The power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has recently secured EPC orders in India and overseas, the firm said in a statement.

"The business has secured orders to develop distribution infrastructure in two discom circles of western Rajasthan. It also bagged a power supply system order for the second phase of Chennai Metro. In the overseas market, the business won an order to supply, construct, test and commission a 132kV substation in the UAE," it said.

Under the umbrella of the Reforms-based Results-linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), distribution utilities in the country have taken up various modernisation measures to improve operational efficiency and financial sustainability.

Significantly reducing the aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses at the pan-India level is an important objective of the scheme towards which the discoms undertake several distribution infrastructure improvements like segregating feeders, reconductoring, cabling, augmenting line networks and elements, geo-tagging of assets, etc.

Also Read

Adani Group shares rally up to 10% as GQG Partners buy Rs 15,446 cr stake

New Adani transmission lines may lower Mumbai's power tariffs, say experts

Adani group to invest $150 billion in pursuit of $1 trillion valuation

Power Min waives inter-state transmission charges for new hydro projects

Apple launches tool to allow customisation of information for businesses

Myntra introduces 'vernacular search' for users to shop in Indian languages

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit drops 2.5% on sluggish exports

Apollo opens genomic institute in Chennai, to open three more in 2023

Vodafone's top backer e& discusses board changes and ups stake

Serum Institute to pump in additional $150 mn in Biocon Biologics

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : L&T Power Transmission

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Myntra introduces 'vernacular search' for users to shop in Indian languages

Myntra
2 min read

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit drops 2.5% on sluggish exports

Bajaj Auto
1 min read

Hyundai Motor's Q1 net profit jumps 92% on SUVs, increased production

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Hyundai
3 min read

Nasscom appoints Microsoft's Anant Maheshwari as new chairperson

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India
2 min read

Apollo opens genomic institute in Chennai, to open three more in 2023

gene, evolution
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

semiconductors, chip
3 min read

Billionaire Hindujas' truce in doubt as lawyers say rift remains

Hinduja family
2 min read

Serum Institute to double its investment in Biocon's unit to $300 million

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (left) and Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
2 min read

Welspun India board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of shares

Welspun
2 min read

Infosys launches live operations platform in collaboration with ServiceNow

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon